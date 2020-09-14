Robert Phillip Johnson, age 81, of Manistee, Michigan, died Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1939 in Manistee, Michigan and was the son of the late Emil and Lillian (Reinsch) Johnson. He was a graduate of Manistee High School, class of 1957. He married Mary Ann Swanson on April 4, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. They moved back to Manistee, where Bob worked at the Morton Salt Company, and later was employed for 30 years as a transportation engineer with Dow Chemical Company in Ludington, Michigan, until his retirement. Mary Ann preceded him in death on June 19, 2016.

Bob was a life member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #250, a member of the F.O.E. Eagles Lodge, the Civic Club and the Manistee Golf and Country Club, all of Manistee. He enjoyed golfing and feeding the deer in his yard, loved to take rides around the Manistee area and watching sports on TV, especially the Detroit Tigers, Lions and the University of Michigan.

Bob is survived by two daughters and sons in-law, Janice and Dennis Waterman of Manistee and Janie and Daniel DeLaat of Twin Lake, Michigan; three grandchildren, Alexander Waterman of Wyoming, Michigan, Michelle (Sean) Trimner of Reed City, Michigan and Rachael DeLaat of Big Rapids; two great-grandchildren, Vincent Trimner of Reed City, Michigan and Brysen Lucas of Big Rapids, Michigan; and his sister, Elaine Kaminski of Manistee. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

According to Bob's wishes cremation has taken place and final interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee. No services are planned at this time. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.