Robert Stanley Buckingham, age 70 of Manistee, died early Friday morning at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, unexpectedly.

He was born in Manistee on Feb. 28, 1949 and was the son of the late Robert W. and Hilda Mae (Schimke) Buckingham. During his working career he was employed as a union painter and had also been owner and operator of his own business Sun Coast Solar in Jensen Beach, Fla. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially teaching them the art of flying kites and taking them to the beach. He also enjoyed working on automobiles, going to demolition derbies and auto races.

He is survived by his daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Pomeroy-Miller of Roseville, and her mother, Beth Pomeroy of Manistee, and Jackie's husband, Sam Miller of Roseville, two grandchildren, Mackenzie Miller and Madison Miller both of Roseville, his brother and sister in-law, Phillip and Cathy Buckingham of Manistee. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his brother James G. Buckingham on June 21, 2018.

According to Bob's wishes cremation has taken place with services at a later date. The Herbert Funeral Home of Maniste is in charge of funeral arrangements.