Robert Wayne Gray (Bob), 87 passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Balfour Assisted Living in Louisville, Colorado.

Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; his children, Patti (Jeff) Elsen, Richard (Stacia) Gray, Debra (Steve) Makowski, Martha (Steve) Lanaghen and Brooke Zimmers; his sister, Margaret (Bruce) Vickery; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Edward and Gertrude Rohrmoser Gray; and his wife, Sue Gray.

Bob was born on March 4, 1932, in Ludington, Michigan. The family moved to Manistee (on First Street) and to Lake Bluff in 1938. Bob graduated from Culver Military Academy, Culver, Indiana, and Colorado State University.

He married Sue Conley from Denver, Colorado in March of 1954. He served in the United States Airforce at Buckley Airforce Base, Aurora, Colorado, and moved to Midland, Michigan, in 1957 where he raised his family and enjoyed his career as a Product Manager for the Dow Chemical Company.

After the passing of his wife, Sue, in 1976 Bob found solace in Jackson Hole Wyoming where he met Barbara Zimmers. They were married in 1979. Bob continued his career with Dow Chemical living in Omaha, Nebraska, and Littleton, Colorado. He retired in 1984 and moved full time to Jackson Hole. Eventually Bob moved to Tubac and subsequently Oro Valley, Arizona. He moved to Louisville, Colorado, in 1918.

Bob and his extended family enjoyed many years of living and visiting at their home at what is now Lake Bluff Bird Sanctuary. The connection of that property to the community and his lifelong connection to kindergarten friends from Manistee have made it his "home of the heart." Bob enjoyed traveling and loved the outdoors. He was an avid horseman, hunter, golfer and skier. He was a master craftsman and loved working with his hands.

Most of all Bob was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.

A private celebration of life will be at a future date in his home town of Manistee, Michigan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lake Bluff Farms, Inc., P.O. Box 247, Manistee, MI 49660.