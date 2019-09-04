Robin Ann Pomeroy, 63, of Manistee, died on Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 15, 1956 in Flint, daughter of Raymond D. Matthews and the late Lilly C. (Garcia) Matthews. Robin was a graduate of Free Soil Community High School with the class of 1974. She received her nursing aide certificate from the Manistee Area Vocational Center. She married Daniel T. Pomeroy on July 17, 1976 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee.

Robin was known for having a huge heart. She was always the first to volunteer to lend a hand to anyone in need. She was loved by many for her generosity and kindness. A more loyal and loving friend does not exist. Robin also had an infectious sense of humor and ready smile. She enjoyed teasing and being teased. She especially enjoyed her banter with cousin Dennis over his birthday. She had a deep eternal love for her children, grandchildren, extended grandchildren, family and friends. She was known as the "Martha Stewart" of Manistee, because of her love and talent for cooking, canning and managing her garden. Robin was a member of the American Legion Post No. 10 Auxiliary of Manistee, where she was very active working on their fish fry events and making sausage.

Robin is survived by her husband, Daniel T. Pomeroy, of Manistee; two sons and a daughter in-law, Jeffrey Pomeroy, of Wellston, and Timothy and Desiree Pomeroy, of Cornelius, Oregon; 13 grandchildren and extended grandchildren; her father, Raymond D. Matthews, of Free Soil; two sisters and brother in-law, DeLight Brownly and Jack Evans, of Grand Rapids, and Kim and Norm Somers, of Free Soil; her father in-law, Gordon Pomeroy, of Manistee; and her sister in-law and brother in-law, Deborah and Kirk Matko, of Forest Lake, MN. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive her.

Robin was preceded in death by her mother, Lilly Matthews, her twin brother Robert Matthews at birth, her brother and sister in-law, Marshall and Lesley Matthews, and by her mother in-law, Dolores Pomeroy. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning one hour prior to the funeral service. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the funeral service at the American Legion Post in Manistee. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.