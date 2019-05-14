Robin Ann (Hebrard-Howard) Shreve, Age 76 of Bear Lake died May 7, 2019 at the Curry House in Cadillac.

She was born on May 12, 1942 in Fresno, Calif., the daughter of the late Wilbur and Margaret (Lee) Hebrard. She married James Allen Howard in Madera, Calif. on October 22, 1960. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1989. On Sept. 4, 1990 she married James Peter Shreve in Manistee. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2017.

She was employed for over 40 years by Wickes Lumber in the accounting department, at the home office in Saginaw, and later at the store in Cadillac. Robin enjoyed collecting and going to flea markets. In her younger years she liked to go snowmobiling, fishing on Lake Michigan, gardening, making maple syrup with Pete and decorating for Christmas at Sparkle in the Park.

Survivors include her children; Brian (Melinda) Howard of Pinconning, Kelly (Eric) Whitman of Evart, Jeri (Craig) Lloyd of Moscow Mills, Mo. and Michael Shreve of Bear Lake, brother Thomas (Sharon) Hebrard of North Fork, Calif, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Robin was preceded in death by in-laws; Suzanne and Dale Henning, Shirley and Robert Holsinger, Evelyn Hathaway, Robert Howard, Betty and Jack Czolgosz, nephew Daniel Hathaway and niece Julie Henning.

A private family memorial is planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions in Robin's name can be directed to : Sparkle in the Park - Bear Lake Promoters P.O. Box 141, Bear Lake MI 49614.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. To share a photo or memory with the family, please visit Robin's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com.