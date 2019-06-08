It is with great sadness that the family of Rogene Marie (Jankowiak) Rose, 88, announces the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Care in Battle Creek, Michigan.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1930, in Filer Township, Michigan, the daughter of Walter and Helen (Franskowiak) Jankowiak.

Rogene graduated from St. Joseph High School in Manistee, Michigan, in 1949. She worked at the Defense Logistics Services Center in Battle Creek as a Cataloging Supervisor, and retired in 1989 after 26 years of service.

Rogene's greatest joy in life was her family and friends. She was fiercely proud of her children and grandchildren. She never missed her grandchildren's sports activities and loved to cook and host gatherings for loved ones. She was loving, compassionate and had a vibrant spirit. She will forever live in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by three infant siblings, her father in 1959, mother in 1983, brother, Ron in 1994, and grandson, Austin Linke on May 22, 2010.

She is survived by her children, Gary Linke, Lori Lavdiotis, Larry Linke (Elizabeth) and David Linke (Nanci); grandchildren, Andy Linke (Jessica), Kelly Lapham (William), Nicholas Lavdiotis (Chantal), Anthony Lavdiotis, Daniel Linke and Aaron Linke; great-grandchildren, Avaline and Ash Lapham, Alyssa and Austin Lavdiotis, Alexandra and Charlotte Linke.

The family will host a gathering of family and friends from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial service with family and close friends will follow at 6 p.m. at Morgan Cemetery on Capital Ave SW.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rogene's memory may be made to Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, c/o Hospice Care of SW Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Suite 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.