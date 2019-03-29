Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Edward Clark.

Roger Edward Clark, 68, of Ludington, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

He was born on April 12, 1950, in Ferndale, Michigan, the son of the late Robert E. and Betty Ellen (Krist) Clark. He was a 1969 graduate of Redford Union High School. On Sept. 12, 1969, she married Bonnie H. Campbell at Covenant Community Church in Redford Township.

Roger was employed as a police officer by Redford Township and worked in shipping/receiving a General Motors Hydramatic Plant in Ypsilanti for 17 years.

He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington, the NRA, and Bootscooter's Line Dancing Club in Custer. A gunsmith, Roger also collected guns and loaded ammunition. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie H. Clark, of Ludington; daughter, Kimberly (Scott) Ely, of Ludington; son, Scott (Denise) Clark, of Fife Lake; and grandchildren, David, Brandyn, Justin and Breanna.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Mather.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer.

Memorials in Roger's name may be directed to the .

