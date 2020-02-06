Roger Vasquez, 45, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Mason County.

He was born on May 7, 1974, in Manistee, the son of Ruben and Juanita (Anaya) Vasquez. Roger attended Manistee High School and was a graduate of the class of 1993. He attended Ferris State University and West Shore Community College, prior to gaining his corrections certification and working as a corrections officer at the Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee. In 2002, Roger returned to work for a former employer, Republic Services. Most currently, Roger served as operations manager for Republic Services.

Roger married Jill Soltes on May 22, 2004, at St Mary's of Mount Carmel Shrine in Manistee.

Some of Roger's favorite activities included golfing, boating, camping and making others laugh with his infectious laughter and personality. Roger most enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends.

Roger was active in many community volunteer activities and was always willing to help others in need. Roger was a member of Divine Mercy Parish and Manistee Moose Lodge 1128.

Roger is survived by his wife, Jill Vasquez; his children, Olivia and Noah Vasquez; his parents, Ruben and Juanita Vasquez; his sister and brother-in-law, Rachel Vasquez and Cliff Kuenzer; paternal grandmother, Irene Vasquez; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Jean Soltes; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Rachel Soltes; nephews, Logan, Jordan and Justen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Roger was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Reyes and Maurilla Anaya; his paternal grandfather, Simon Vasquez and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral mass from the order of Christian funerals for Roger will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee with Father Pablo Martinez officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with an evening vigil service being held at 8 p.m. Visitation will also take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Manistee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Stomp Out Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 783, Manistee, Michigan 49660.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.