Roland "Ron" Kott
Roland "Ron" Kott, age 83 of Manistee, Michigan, died Thanksgiving evening, November 26, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 21, 1937 in Manistee, Michigan son of the late Eugene T. and Eleanore M. (Heuck) Kott. Ron was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1957. He was employed with the Morton Salt Company in Manistee for forty years as an electrician. He lived in Manistee all of his life, and loved to hunt and go golfing, ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling and spending time in Arizona. For many years he enjoyed spending his time with his sister, brother in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Ron was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (Guardian Angels Catholic Church) of Manistee, and a member of the American Legion Post #10 of Manistee.

He is survived by his sister and brother in-law, Judith (Judy) and Ted Ross, his niece Julie and Paul Swidorski, his great niece Megan (Dylan) Savela, his two great nephews, Matthew (Lindsey) Swidorski, and Mason (Briann) Swidorski, and three great-great nephews River Savela, Talon Swidorski and Bowen Swidorski all of Manistee.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee, with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Final interment of Roland's cremated remains to be in Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

Those wishing to remember Roland are asked to consider a donation in his name to the Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project, 254 Sixth Street, Manistee, Michigan 49660.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Dec. 4, 2020.
