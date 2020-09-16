Ronald Duane Suess of Manistee, Michigan passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. He was born July 18, 1934, in Manistee, the son of John (Jack) and Gertrude (Lijewski) Suess.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jacqueline (Frank) Bentley; grandparents, John and Vera Suess; two special aunts, Kathryn Gregori and Marguerite Nave.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah (Iverson) Suess; children, Lynn (Rick) Salazar of Toledo, Ohio, John (Christy) Suess of Columbus, Ohio, Karen (Michael) Fruth of Oakhurst, California and Stephen Suess of Durango, Colorado. Also granddaughters, Caroline (Jason) Fitzwater of Mariposa, California and Gretchen (Nick) Schumaker of Arlington, Virginia; and grandsons, Lorenzo and Gabriel Salazar of Toledo, Ohio. Other survivors are nieces, Kathy and Gary Ledford, Debbie and Greg Montoya and Kym Johnson; father-in-law, Robert Iverson; numerous sisters and brothers-in-law; and many dear friends.

Ron graduated from Manistee High School class of 1952, excelling in sports -- especially track and field. He studied Landscape Architecture at MSU and loved the Spartans always. He moved to Toledo, Ohio on an internship and remained for over 20 years. He was employed by the University of Toledo, first in the athletic department, became supervisor of building/grounds and then housekeeping before retiring in 1987. Ron was very active and outgoing with a love of the outdoors, especially fishing. He loved the Great Lakes and being on Lake Michigan in his boat, the Ron-A-Way. Hobbies included gardening, downhill skiing here and out west in Colorado, camping locally and at the beautiful national parks and during several trips to Alaska.

He married his wife Debbie in 1994 in Waterville, Ohio, and she became his traveling, camping and fishing partner after moving back to Manistee. They spent their winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama at Gulf State Park. Being a veteran himself, Ron became a volunteer driver for the Manistee Chapter DAV and greatly enjoyed meeting other veterans. He is dearly missed by their Chinese Sharpei, Sharif aka the Ron-dog.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no visitation. Donations may be made to the Manistee DAV, Traverse Heart and Vascular program or the American Heart Association. Celebration of Life will be at a later date

