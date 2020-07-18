Ronald J. Reister, 83, of Greenville, formerly of Manistee, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

He was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Ionia, the son of Raymond and Pauline (Buhrer) Reister. He graduated from Ionia High School, class of 1955. He married Patricia Ward on Jan. 17, 1959, in Ionia. He was employed as a correction officer for the State of Michigan for more than 29 years, first at the Ionia Correctional Facility and then in Free Soil at Camp Sauble State Prison.

Ron was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Stuart, Florida, and more recently part of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, all types of racing, and spending time with his family.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, in 2012. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Paula Ritz.

He is survived by his daughter, Ronda (Bill) Conners of Florida; two sons, Michael Reister of Irons and Jon (Reca) Reister of Cadillac; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Luke) Patterson, Joshuwa Myers, Kristen (Nate) Garrett, Courtney, Patrick, and Brendan Conners, Billy Conners, and Elizabeth (Brian) Pietrzyk; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne (Janet) Reister, and David Reister; sister, Linda (Richard) Sowerby; brother-in-law, Daryl Ritz; and special friend, Sonja Reed. Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and good friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation at church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rev. Jeffrey Wilhelm will serve as officiant. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee. Memorial contributions may be given to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or the Munson Manor Hospitality House.

Hurst Funeral Home is serving the Reister family, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.