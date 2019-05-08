Ronald "Ron" Ray Graf, 62, of Bear Lake, died peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born Aug. 1, 1956, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Leona (Fredricks) Graf.

Ron worked for Martin Marietta Materials, in Manistee, retiring as Packhouse Production Supervisor after more than 40 years of employment.

The most important things in Ron's life were his faith and his family, both of which saw him through his long and valiant battle with cancer. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama, and he cherished time spend with his family and friends. He was an avid Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and University of Michigan Fan, and he loved old cars and his dogs. He will be remembered for his warm personality, genuine smile and his caring heart. He will be missed.

On May 14, 1993, Ron married Lynn Bromley who survives him. He is also survived by: his son, Cody Graf, of Onekama; his daughter Marla (Derek Kolk) Picardat, of Manistee; his grandson, Andrew Picardat, of Manistee; his sisters, Nancy Miller, of Kalona, Iowa, and Rose Marie (Ken) Slagle, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his in-laws, Bob and Marge Bromley, of Manistee; his uncle, Carl Mikolajczak and family; his goddaughters, Daisy (Darien Ripple) Fredricks, of Rockford and Amy Jo Weber, of Mt. Pleasant; special friends, Paul Walerych, Tony and Kathie Vartyak, Jim Hilliard and the Keillor Family; his work family at Martin Marietta; his church family at Trinity Lutheran Church of Onekama; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Ron was preceded in death by: his father, Raymond Graf; his mother, Leona Fredricks Graf Wagoner; his stepfather, Robert "Bob" Wagoner; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, with Pastor Jacob Sherry officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice. The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements: www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.