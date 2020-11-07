Rose Marie Strandberg age 86 of Manistee MI died peacefully, yet unexpectedly on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 at the Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1934 in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Benet "Ben" & Marie (Kapalczynski) Pachesny. On April 18, 1953 she married Robert F. Strandberg in Ludington, Michigan and together they raised seven children. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2014. Prior to retirement, Rose was employed at the Glen of Michigan as a garment presser, as well as a planter/sorter at Hramor Nursery. In 1992, at the age of 57, Rose and her family shared the pride of her return to night school; where she successfully completed all the requirements prescribed by the State Board of Education and was awarded her High School Certification. She enjoyed decorating her home with her husband, for the various holidays throughout the year. She looked forward to the visits and good conversations with her sister Carol and welcomed the challenges of a good word search book.

She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Kathleen and Steve Davis of Anderson, Indiana, her daughter in-law, Lora Strandberg of Manistee, MI, four sons and two daughters-in-law; Robert Strandberg Jr of Bay City, MI, Richard Strandberg and Sandra Dole of Manistee, MI, Kevin and Greta Strandberg of Manistee, MI and Dale and Joann Strandberg of Durand, MI, sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren, and her sister Carol O'Herron of Manistee, MI. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Benet and Marie (Kapalczynski) Pachesny, her husband Robert, a daughter Karen Strandberg, son Michael Strandberg, grandson Stephen Strandberg, her sisters and brother's in-law, Patricia and Floyd Comstock, Thomas O'Herron, Joan Helminski, Susanne Underwood and by her brother Bernard Pachesny

According to Rose's wishes, cremation has taken place and a time of remembrance will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee where the family will receive friends.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral services.