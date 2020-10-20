1/1
Rosemarie D. Kramp
1927 - 2020
Rosemarie D. (Newman) Kramp age 92, of Manistee, Michigan. Died Tuesday, evening, October 13, 2020 at Spectrum Healthcare Ludington Hospital.

She was born on November 10, 1927 in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Stephen and Caroline (Maske) Newman. She was a graduate of Manistee High School. Rosemarie married Allen L. Kramp on August 9, 1952 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. Allen preceded her in death on September 29, 1980. She was employed most of her life at Mercy / West Shore Hospital, until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rosemarie was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee, (Saint Joseph Catholic Church).

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Acles of Manistee, three grandchildren, Laura Acles and Michael Acles both of Manistee, and David & Anne Acles of Mt. Pleasant, MI, four great grandchildren Amber, Adriana, Pierce and Aiden, three sisters, Veronica Kolk and Gertrude Sowa both of Manistee and Marilyn Perski of Grand Rapids, MI. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was also preceded in death by her son in-law, Richard "Ric" Acles and by her two brothers and a sister in-law, Robert Newman and Stephen and Agnes Newman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12 noon at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial of her cremated remains will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday morning, one hour prior to the Mass.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
3 entries
October 19, 2020
I know you and uncle al, grandma & grandpa, uncle jr & aunt Aggie and my dad are all together playing cards listening to the tigers game and probably bbqing with uncle Al's great sauce. Snoopy & Curly running around. I will always love you Aunt Rosie.... Godspeed .
Connie Newman
Family
October 16, 2020
Healing prayers wrapped around you Sandy, Laura, Mike, David and families, and all loved ones. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. All our love, Julie and Dean Martz
Julie Martz
Friend
October 16, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace and may you have comfort in her being in heaven.
Lynn Mack
Friend
