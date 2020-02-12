Rosemary Arlene (Hankerd) Kemp, 80, of Irons, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Rosemary was born on Aug. 29, 1939, in Jackson, the daughter of Charles and Clara (Washburn) Hankerd. She married Glenn T. Kemp on May 26, 1961, in Jackson and they have celebrated 51 years together before his passing on Nov. 5, 2012.

Rosemary dedicated her life to raising her children and would often take in foster children. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church, Luther Lions Club, the Peacock Senior Center and the Sauble Township Board of Review. When Rosemary wasn't volunteering for the Special Olympics and FiveCAP, she could often be found playing computer games, at the casino, or at her weekly card parties. She loved to cook, and it brought her great joy to fill the bellies of her friends and family.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Charles (Bobbi) Kemp, Daniel (Mary) Kemp, Michael Kemp and Anne (Charlie) Kemp-Eaton; grandchildren, Gail, Chuck, Dawn, Stephanie, Greg, Katie, Kristen, Elaine, Lukas and Braydon; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Musselman and Jody Watson.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Kemp; parents, Charles and Clara Hankerd; and siblings, Bob and Char.

A memorial service will he held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Church in Irons, with visitation starting at 2 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Jackson at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Fellowship Church or .

