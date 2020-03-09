RoseMary Preuss, age 87, of Manistee died March 6, 2020 at Nancy's House in Manistee.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on December 3, 1932, one of nine children of Alex and Mary (Pontus) Rozum. She moved to Heidelberg, Pa. as a child and graduated From Scott Township High School Class in 1952. She met her future husband, Charles F. Preuss while he was serving in the United States Army and stationed in Heidelberg. They married on Oct. 9, 1954 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Carnegie, Pa. and moved to the Preuss family farm in Manistee where they spent the next 65 years together until his death on June 5, 2019.

RoseMary was a lunch and playground aid at Madison school for many years. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee. She was also active alongside her husband in the Manistee Lions Club.

Survivors include her daughters; Donna (Dan) Korzeniewski, Charlene (George) Keson, Patty Preuss (Chuck Witt), and son; Charles (Cindy) Preuss, Jr. all of Manistee, her sister Mary Ann (Kurt) Putz of Aurora, Colo., and her brother-in-law; Leo Nowakowski of Carnegie, Pa.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren; John Rozga, Jr., Joe Korzeniewski, Steve Ferreira (Ariel Tomaszewski), and Loren Ferreira all of Manistee, Jim Rozga of Harrison, Tom (Ashley) Korzeniewski of Albuquerque, N.M., Andy (Tonina) Korzeniewski of Grand Rapids, Alex Keson of Waterford, and Caroline Keson of Good Hart, and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law; Linda and John Rozga, infant son; Edward Preuss, infant grandson; Stephan Korzeniewski, three brothers; Joseph, Max, and Alex Rozum, Jr., four sisters; Anna Nowakowski, Pauline Obranovich, Sophia Loish and Betty Jane Linke, sister-in-law; Dorothy Rozum, and brothers-in-law; Charles Obranovich, Joseph Loish, Richard Linke, Jr., James Tarr and Robert Preuss, Jr..

Funeral Services for RoseMary will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. Jody Bambas officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials in RoseMary's name may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.