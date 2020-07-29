Ross Scott Vander Weele, 55, of Kaleva died at his home Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 4, 1965 in Paw Paw, the son of Donald J. Vander Weele and Paula J. (Ross) Brill.

He was a 1983 graduate of Onekama High School. He continued his education receiving a associate degree in nursing from West Shore Community College, a bachelor's in nursing, a master's in health care administration, and a master's in informatics all from Davenport University.

He married Karen L. Riggs at the Manistee United Methodist Church on Aug. 5, 1995.

Ross began his medical career in 1988 as a LPN at West Shore Medical Center in Manistee. His career continued at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids (urology) and Sparrow Hospital in Lansing before returning to West Shore in 1991 as a critical care nurse, then nursing supervisor, and then to IT.

Ross enjoyed spending his time on Chief Lake where he lived with his family. He was a lover of the water and spent many fishless hours out in his NITRO boat with Ryan, hoping to catch "the big one," knowing there was a memory or lesson to be made or learned!

He could be found swimming in the lake with his family and Fisher and Oakley -- the family dogs -- while drinking a cold one. Ross loved working on the family cabin with Karen the kids and his dad Don, it was always their "project." Every last detail was taken to make sure "it was done right the first time." Ross, Karen, Don and Paula were so proud of that cabin.

When he wasn't at the lake he was in the woods putting in a food plot for the upcoming hunting season and discussing strategy with Guy and Nolan. Ross shot a six-point buck on Oct. 25, 2019 and made a memory with Nolan and Karen, one of which they'll never forget.

When hunting season was over, you would typically find Ross coaching his boys with hockey or following Megan and Erin with travel softball all over the state. Ross was very proud to be able to coach MHS Softball for two years and be able to offer his knowledge to all of the players! He was most fond of #15 as she still holds a special place in his heart. Ross was a big fan of the Red Wings, Lions, Tigers and Notre Dame -- but we never held that last one against him!

Ross loved his sister Lynn dearly and always spoke of the crazy and wonderful memories they made at Chief Lake and his relationship with her that he always treasured.

Ross loved his career as a nurse. He broadened his experience by working on the urology floor (7North) at Butterworth Hospital and returned to Manistee to work in critical care overseeing his mother, Paula, as her charge nurse! Oh the stories and memories they would discuss.

He loved his past and current coworkers and boss; he was always a hard worker and would always "take one for the team." Ross was an advocate for what he believed in at the hospital and respected all coworkers and management.

Ross loved his lifelong friend and spouse Karen, whom he met at work. He treasured her and their relationship utmost and first. They did everything together and with their children as they wouldn't have it any other way. Karen always referred to Ross as "her rock," as he provided stability and could move mountains in her eyes.

Ross was a lifelong follower of Christ and spent his final days spreading his word knowing he would have eternal life.

He is survived by his wife Karen L. Vander Weele, of Kaleva; four children Megan (Guy) Gonyon of Twin Lake, Nolan, Ryan, and Erin Vander Weele, all of Kaleva; his parents Paula (Robert) Brill of Onekama and Donald J. Vander Weele of Bear Lake; his sister Lynn (Bret) Mathieu of Bear Lake and their children Jenica (Matt) Preuss and Haley Mathieu; in-laws Dan and Sally Bellman; and family Bob and Nancy Randall; and family Grant and Julie Riggs and their children Joe, Josh and Jake Riggs; and mother-in-law Patsy Riggs.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Frank Riggs and step-father Papa Bill Fortin.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Memorials in Ross's name may be directed to "BE The Match."

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee