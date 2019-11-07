Roy Allen Walters, Age 89 of Manistee died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 surrounded by his family,

He was born on Jan. 16, 1930 in Manistee the son of the late George C. and Elin M. (Abrahamson) Walters. He was a 1948 graduate of Manistee High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Bethel College in St. Paul, Minn. He married Marlene E. Jacobson on Aug. 22, 1959 at Central Baptist Church in St. Paul, Minn.

Roy was employed as a teacher by the Manistee Area Public Schools for 22 years. Most recently Roy attended Faith Covenant Church in Manistee. Though nearly blind and eventually blind he enjoyed woodworking, building things for his children and grandchildren as well as assisting in the construction of his home on Bar Lake. His joy was being on Bar Lake fishing with the grandchildren and extended family. Roy enjoyed his music. As a vocalist he traveled with the men's quartet at Bethel College.

Survivors include his wife; Marlene E. Walters, two daughters; Shelayne (David) Larson of Glen Ellyn, Illi., and Heather (James) Barker of Manistee, one son; Hans (Ginny) Walters of Grand Rapids, his grandchildren; Benjamin (KenDale), Jacob (Corinne), Isaac (Aly), and Nathanael Barker, Stirling, Kirsten, and Ethan Larson, Jonathan, Cameron, and Bridgette Walters, three great grandchildren; Hazel, Caroline and Teddy, his sister; Fay Sandberg of Bremerton, Wash., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters; Hazel Paterson, Fern Elliott, and June Putnick, by his twin brother Jerry, and his brother; Ranger Ted Walters - KIA during World War II.

Memorial Services for Roy A. Walters will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Covenant Church in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Memorials in Roy's name may be directed to Lighthouse Pregnancy Center in Manistee.

Please visit Roy's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.