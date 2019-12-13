On Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, Roy Joseph Edmondson passed away in Mission, Texas.

Roy was born to the late Erford and Evelyn (Patterson) Edmondson on Nov. 27, 1940. Roy was one of eight children. He served in the Air Force in the intelligence field. In 1963, he met Hilda Bjorkquist while bowling and they were married six months later on May 23, 1964. They raised their boys in a faith-filled and family-first home where adventures, respect, and love were held as priorities. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage before Hilda's passing. Roy was a strong-willed man with a head for numbers who worked in sales and management at Manistee Welding until his retirement. After retirement, he continued to serve on the Manistee Welding Board of Directors.

Roy enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing billiards, watching sports and debating politics. Roy and Hilda spent their winters in Mission, Texas. Roy looked forward to the delicious food and outdoor activities that were available in the retirement community, Wintergreen Estates, during the winter season. In the other seasons, he enjoyed the lake life on Hackert Lake in Scottville. Roy's eyes would light up when his grandchildren came to visit. He was known to pass out chewing gum and root beer barrel candies. He loved watching the kids play on the trampoline, play on the swingset, swim in the lake, and tube behind the boat. Sporting events were regularly watched; Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers games were watched with rousing quips, cheers, and hollars from Roy's recliner. The best phrase family members and friends could hear from Roy was, "I am proud of you."

Roy is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Gordon (Tiny), Duke (Shareen), Bill (Rachel), Earl (Alisha), and Marc (Olivia); Leo Reed; 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lynn (Mary Esther), Jim (Sharon), Larry (Rosemary), George (Sue); Dora; nieces, nephews and many loving relatives.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Hilda; his sisters, Rita and Mary; and his brother, Dale.

Roy's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church (Manistee) by Pastor Rich Chasse. There will be a luncheon starting at 12:30 p.m. at Stronach Hall. Visitation times will be at the church on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Stomp Out Cancer, P.O. Box 783, Manistee MI 49660 or to , Chapter #43, 341 Fourth Ave, Manistee MI 49660.

