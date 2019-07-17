Russell Franklin Clements, of Mesick, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019, at his home in Mesick. Russell was 95 years old.

Russell was born on Jan. 15, 1924, to Franklin Pierce Clements and Nellie (Olson) Clements and lived his childhood days in the Kaleva area. After graduating from high school, Russell enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served aboard the USS Boxer during the Pacific Campaign.

Prior to the completion of his military enlistment, Russell married Geraldine Adams on July 11, 1945. A few years thereafter, Russell and Geraldine purchased a family farm in the Copemish area where Russell spent the next 18 years making a living farming and working at the State Hospital in Traverse City. It was during these years that Russell and Geraldine were blessed with four daughters: Cheryl, Marcia, Pamela, and Melody, all who still to this day retell stories of what life was like on a rural farm in the 50s and 60s.

In 1966, Russell and family moved downstate, to the Martin area where Russell was employed by the State of Michigan as a Fruit and Vegetable Inspector. In the mid 70s, Russell and Geraldine moved back to Mesick and purchased the Mesick Laundromat, which they operated until Geraldine's health began to fail.

After the passing of Geraldine in 1991, Russell united in marriage on Feb. 20, 1993, with Gertrude Crisher, a high school classmate. Through this marriage, he gained a step-daughter, CarolAnn and four step-grandchildren.

Russell was active with the Mesick United Methodist Church, serving on many church related committees and functions. Russell would even fill the pulpit in the absence of a minister. While health issues have, in recent years, kept him from being actively involved in church activities, his spiritual connection still thrived.

Through the years, Russell lived a full and active life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, collecting and polishing Petoskey stones, playing the guitar/harmonica with the Harmonica Hobos, writing poems and short stories of years gone by, making maple syrup each spring, composing music and sharing his baritone voice singing many of the old country songs.

Surviving Russell include: his wife, Gertrude (Crisher) Clements of Mesick; his daughters, Cheryl and David Sparks of Romeo, Marcia and Ronald Ford of Mesick, Pamela Clements of Kalamazoo, and Melody and Edward Brewer of Otesgo; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; his step-daughter, CarolAnn Russell of Shelby Township, MI; four step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Ruth Clements of Kaleva, MI; and many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Red."

Preceding him in death were: his parents; his first wife, Geraldine Clements; his brothers, Herssell and Verssell (Bert) Clements; and his sisters, Lydia Proctor and Leva (Bonnie) Zalad.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mesick United Methodist Church, in Mesick, with Rev.Jack Conklin officiating. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Navy and the Bear Creek VFW Post No. 6333. Private interment will take place in the Maple Grove Township Cemetery in Kaleva. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m until time of services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mesick United Methodist Church or to Munson Hospice of Cadillac.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

