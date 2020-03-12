Russell John Martin, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 25, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan, to Orville Alfred Martin and Deloris Ann (Gertcher) Martin. He graduated in 1970 from Avondale High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a CNC Machinist where he had not yet retired.

He married Tina Martin and is survived by their three children, Brian Martin, Daniel Martin and Tiffanie Morgan Martin; his grandchildren, Emily, Austin, Tayla May, Emma, Eli, Ella, Mya, Daniel and Andrew; brothers, Dick Martin and Steve Martin and their children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Scott Martin and many other loved ones.

Russ loved to hunt, fish, bike, run marathons and loved the outdoors. He was loved by all that knew him and always went the extra mile in everything he did.

The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with a time of sharing at 8 p.m. followed by Military Honors which will be conducted by the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Team.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.