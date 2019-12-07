Ruth Anne Ginther (1942 - 2019)
Ruth Anne Ginther, of Ada, passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 77.

Ruth was born in Traverse City, Michigan, on Nov. 25, 1942, to Jesse and Elise Stuck, who have preceded her in death.

She loved to golf and follow her team, the Michigan State Spartans. Ruth also enjoyed her career in nursing with several area hospitals as an RN.

Surviving are her brothers, Robert (Augusta) Stuck, of Manistee, David (Gayle) Stuck, of Manton, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Ruth's request there will be no services. For those desiring, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Dec. 7, 2019
