On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, Ruth Mary Paul, our loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83.

Ruth Granger was born on Aug. 5, 1937, in Manistee to Frank and Inez Granger. She spent an idyllic childhood in the township of Fountain where her parents ran a store. In high school she served on the student government, played basketball and softball, sang in the choir, and was the editor-in-chief of the yearbook in 1955, the year she graduated. She later continued her education at West Shore Community College.

On Aug. 20, 1955, Ruth married Archie Paul of Ludington. They had four children who they raised on their busy tree farm, which flourished under their care on some of the most beautiful land northern Michigan has to offer. Ruth took great pride and pleasure in her work building and sustaining Paul Tree Farms. Though helping to run the business was a full-time job, she was never too busy to be a full-time mother, and eventually, a grandmother to eight, and great-grandmother to five.

Ruth cherished time with her family and her friends. Nothing gave her more satisfaction than feeding her large brood and she did it with great skill. She and Archie traveled extensively but never had more fun than when they were snowmobiling with "The Dirty Dozen," and they had the stories to prove it. Ruth was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church of Ludington and loved the many hours she dedicated to preparing luncheons there with her dear friend, Janice Wolf.

Ruth was also a contemplative person who spent time communing with nature during long, quiet walks deep in the woods near the family cabin. At the farm, you could often find her out on the "back 40", taking in the breathtaking views on her quad runner where there was always room on her lap for a grandchild or great-grandchild to join her. Her grandchildren will long remember her warmth, kindness and strong arms that were always ready with a hug.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Paul; son, Thomas Paul; her parents; brothers, Frank and Robert Granger; sister, Dorothy Ferris; and several siblings-in-law.

Ruth is survived by her children, Deborah Paul, Ronald (JoAnn) Paul and Richard (Diem) Paul; grandchildren, Melissa Hanna, TJ Paul, James Paul, Lucas Paul, Eleanor Paul, Henry Paul, Susannah Paul and Mae Paul; great grandchildren, Zoe Paul, Bradley Paul, Eila Hanna, Auden Hanna and Leif Hanna; daughter-in-law, Cathy (Morang) Paul; and her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of Ludington.

Special thanks to Ruth's caregiver, Cindy Aberegg, and the caregivers from Village Services, as well as to MediLodge. Also, many thanks to the hospice staff of Elara Caring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visit www.OakGroveLudington.com.