Sally Schimpke Joy, of Ann Arbor, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020. She was 70 years old.

Sally was born on Dec. 23, 1949. in Boston, Massachusetts. She was the first born and only daughter of Burton John and Margaret Fox Schimpke.

Sally was raised in Beverly Hills, Michigan, and graduated from Birmingham Groves High School in 1968. She then attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Sculpture. She returned to Ann Arbor in 1976 where she worked as a dental technician until her health declined in 1985 due to kidney failure secondary to her juvenile onset diabetes. It would prove to be a defining moment in her life.

After a successful kidney transplant Sally began working for the of Michigan as a lobbyist in Lansing. She began their public policy program advocating for state dollars to fund diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease prevention and management programs. She formed and lead diabetes support groups and became a peer mentor to newly diagnosed diabetics. She became a disability champion who participated in the 1998 Transplant Olympics winning several swimming medals, was also an avid gardener, an unlicensed architect, a collector of eclectic friends, a lifelong lover of her grandparents hometown of Manistee, Michigan, and patron and organizer par excellence of the Manistee County Historical Museum. But first and always, she was a diabetes warrior for 54 years.

Sally is survived by her husband, of 38 years, Harold Arthur "Prince Harold" Joy; her brothers Dr. John Schimpke (Patricia), Dr. William Schimpke (Kathleen) and Dan Schimpke (Christi); nieces and nephews, Scott (Catherine), Steven (Jesse), Alec and Amanda; and her beloved cat Paikea.

Contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes research Foundation ( jdrf.org), or the of Michigan (nkfm.org).