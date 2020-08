Sammy G. Reeves, 85, of Free Soil, Michigan passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born on May 29, 1935, in Arlington, Kentucky, son of the late Homer and Faye (Gardner) Reeves.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.