Sammy Glenn Reeves, 85, of Freesoil, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at his home with his wife at his side.

He was born on May 29, 1935 in Arlington, Kentucky and was the son of the late Homer and Faye (Gardner) Reeves.

While being born and raised in Kentucky, Sammy moved to the Pontiac area where he was employed at GM Truck and Coach in Pontiac for many years. Then, they moved to this area in 1974, where he was employed for a short period with Forbes Sanitation and later with the Freesoil Community School where he was the maintenance supervisor until his retirement in 1997.

He married Elaine M. Bruesch on May 6, 1978 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Scottville.

Sammy was a loving father, who was always willing to give someone in need a helping hand. He loved to grow and work in his vegetable garden, watch sports on TV, take rides in his car to tour the area, as well as travel the country in his auto. He was a big fan of traditional country music, having spent time in Branson, Missouri, at the Grand Ole Opry, in Nashville, Tennessee, and at Renfro Valley.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine M. Reeves, of Freesoil, his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and James Cox, of Big Rapids; three grandchildren Lisa Cox, Ivan Franklin and James (Debbie) Cox; seven great-grandchildren; two expected great grandchildren; his brother, Bob Reeves,of Pontiac; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carolyn Woosley, of Manchester, Missouri and Donna and Richard Trueblood, of Gladwin. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Sammy was also preceded in death by his daughter Peggy Franklin; his sister, Joan Lovell; and by his two brothers, Harold Reeves and Buddy Reeves

According to Sammy's wishes, cremation has taken place, and because of the COVID 19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Freesoil.

The Herbert Funeral Home, of Manistee, is in charge of funeral arrangements.