Sandra Jean (Lata) Olen, age 57, of Manistee, Michigan, passed away Aug. 14, 2020 at home.

She was born Aug. 4, 1963 in St. Joseph, Michigan, the daughter of Dorothy (Kuczynski) Lata and the late Joseph Lata, Jr. She attended Manistee Catholic Central and graduated in 1981. She married John Andrew Olen on July 10,1993, under the United Veterans Memorial Gazebo in Manistee, Michigan.

Sandy was a bartender for many years and tended bar at Manistee Lanes, The Carriage Inn, Manistee Country Club and The Dockside, but she really loved her job as a sales manager at Closson Jewelry and Reusch Jewelers. Later she became President of SJO Construction, a business her and her husband built together.

Sandy and her husband, John, loved the Detroit Red Wings and would always try to make it to at least one game in Detroit each year, but would never miss going to the Traverse City training camp every year. She had become very close with many of the staff and players. They always looked forward to her bringing them her famous homemade Sea Foam candy, something she became well known for in Manistee on just about every holiday.

Sandy loved playing her instruments with the Alumni Band for the Manistee Catholic Central homecoming games and the Fourth of July parades. She also really enjoyed traveling with her husband and would take cruises as often as they could. They loved going to concerts of all types together. She enjoyed bowling and hanging out with her girlfriends. Most of all though, she truly enjoyed spending time with her family -- baking with the kids (especially cookies), helping with homework, playing board games and video games and decorating for the holidays, with Halloween being her favorite (something she was infamously known for). One of the happiest moments of her life was when she became a grandmother. That was something she truly cherished.

Sandy is survived by her husband, John A. Olen; her step-children, Amber (Olen) England of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Amanda Olen of Port Charlotte, Florida and John Olen II of Appleton, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Hunter England, Hope and Lillian Olen; her mother, Dorothy Lata of Manistee, Michigan; her brother, John Lata of Traverse City, Michigan; her great-aunt, Dorothy Holmes; aunt, Gert Smuda of Manistee; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lata; her grandmother, Irene Kuczynski; her in-laws, Art and Phyllis Olen; her biological grandparents, Dominic and Lois Pagono; and her granddaughter, Alise England.

Mass of Christian Burial for Sandy will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Father Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. The family will receive friends for visitation at the church from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Final interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee. Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com.