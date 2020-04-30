Sandra K. Merkey, of Manistee, passed away peacefully at her home on April 22, 2020, at the age of 80.

She was born Sept. 6, 1939, the daughter of Ted and Gertrude (Marquardt) Pelarski of Manistee. She married Arnold Merkey on May 3, 1956. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Sandra is survived by three sons, Dale (Mary) Merkey, Gary (Kerry) Merkey and Tim Merkey. all of Manistee. She is also survived by two brothers, Donald (Sandy) Pelarski, Robert (Eileen) Pelarski; and one sister, Alice (William) Wandrych, all of Manistee. She also had three grandchildren, Logan, Lindsay and Kristen.

She was retired from Manistee Area Public Schools where she worked as a teacher's aid for over 30 years.

Socializing with her family and friends was a big part of her life. She also enjoyed her word search puzzles and dancing. Sandra also loved being around children.

A private graveside service was held at the Trinity Cemetery in Manistee.

The family would like to thank the caregivers from Hospice of Michigan for their professional and compassionate care.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee was in charge of the funeral arrangements.