Sandra Sue Fortier
Sandra Sue Fortier, 67, of Petoskey, died May 31, 2020, at Hiland Cottage Hospice.Sandra "Sandy" was born on June 12, 1952, in Lansing, the daughter of Richard and Patricia (Isbell) Burris. She attended school at LaPeer High School and graduated in 1970. She married her high school sweetheart, Perry Fortier, on June 27, 1970. Together they had three children and spent just shy of 50 years happily married.The family moved to Petoskey in 1986, where Sandy started working as a health care receptionist for Northern Michigan (McLaren) Hospital. She worked in various departments over the years and made many close friends there. She retired from the hospital in 2015.In her spare time, Sandy enjoyed reading, sewing, feeding and watching the birds. She was a devout member of the Walloon Lake Community Church. More than anything, Sandy loved being a grandma. Her 11 grandchildren were the joy of her life.Sandy is survived by her husband, Perry Fortier of Petoskey; her children, Amy (David) Hansen of Petoskey, Renee (Shane) Mount of Boyne City and Jeremy (Joanna) Fortier of Boyne City; and her grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Sophia, Andrew, Katie, Annabelle, Solomon, Avery, Nick, Branden and Allysen.The Fortier family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. Details will be announced by Stone Funeral Home in the coming weeks.Friends and family wishing to make a charitable donation in memory of Sandy are asked to be directed to the Walloon Lake Community Church.

Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 3, 2020.
