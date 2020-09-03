1/
Scott Douglas Johnson
1947 - 2020
Scott Douglas Johnson, 72, of Bear Lake, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born Nov. 15, 1947, in Frankfort, the son of Douglas and June (Lathwell) Johnson.

Scott worked as a district sales manager in the automotive industry. In his spare time, he loved to fish. He could fix anything and loved working on cars and motorcycles.

Scott is survived by his children, Melissa (Todd) Snip of Hudsonville and Jeff (Kelsey) Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Tanner and Maci Snip of Kansas City, Missouri; siblings, Vicki (Don Scruggs) Johnson of Fowlerville, Randall (Katherine) Johnson of Bear Lake and Steve (Theresa) Johnson of Manistee; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie; his parents; and brother, Duane "Mike" Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Memorial services will be private.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
