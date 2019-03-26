Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Michael Cooper.

Scott Michael Cooper, of Plymouth, Wisconsin, formerly of Ludington, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah, Wisconsin. He was 27 years old.

Scott was born on Oct. 8, 1991, in Ludington, Michigan, to Michael Cooper and Lorrie Meduna. He is survived by his fiancÃ©, Rachel Frey, and their two German Shepherd dogs, Pearl and Ridley.

As a young boy, Scott was a fun, loving and caring child. He always had a sense of humor and would tease his older sister, Stephanie or his older brother Stephen. Sometimes he would play jokes on his mom or his dad, and then he would just smile. Scott always had a smile ready for those that were around him and, in his life, and a willingness to help no matter what was needed.

Scott has been fishing since he was a little boy. He would go to the marina on his bike with his friends and his loaded tackle box and be gone for hours. At the age of 11, he obtained his first job as a first mate on a charter fishing boat in Ludington, Freeman Charter's. Scott would be up by 4 a.m. and be down at the docks by 5 a.m. to go out fishing each day and help with the charters. As Scott got older, his love for fishing and fish itself grew. He loved to be on the water and on Lake Michigan. Scott was a great basketball player throughout his childhood into adulthood also. He was a teammate on the Ludington High School basketball team, played after school ball with friends and played basketball every Gus Macker season. While attending West Shore Community College, Scott earned his Associate of Applied Sciences and he took a job checking the levels of water chemistry on Hamlin Lake. Scott then went on to finish his Bachelor of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Management Degree at Lake Superior State University, where he also worked with his schools fish hatchery and studied and raised the fish and met the love of his life, Rachel.

Later, Scott's love to work with fish, would then take him and Rachel to Plymouth, Wisconsin, where he worked as a fish farmer and fish biologist for Plymouth Springs Fish Company. At Plymouth Springs, Scott helped with the raising, processing, smoking and selling of the fish. His dedication and hard work ethic went above and beyond, he loved what he did. While working in Plymouth, Scott and Rachel became the parents of Pearl, a German Shepherd puppy, who would also soon become another love of his and Rachel's lives. Less than a year later, Scott surprised Rachel with another German Shepherd puppy, this time a long-haired beauty, and they named her Ridley. Scott and Rachel's family was complete with their two four-legged children.

Throughout Scott's life, he made many friends and had many adventures. Whether he was in Norway, Columbia, Belize or just here in the United States, he was always making friends and having a fun time with a smile on his face. He would travel to Arizona to see his brother Stephen, who has always been super proud of Scotty. He traveled out west with his friends and camped in a hammock and the amazing sights that were out there.

Throughout his life, Scott had many achievements. Besides earning his associate's and bachelor's degrees, Scott was a member of the Hamlin Lake Preservation Society. He was a Superior AquaSystems Club member, a Lake Superior State University Fish and Wildlife Club member, an American Fisheries Society Member, a Michigan Aquaculture member and a Wisconsin Aquaculture member. Scott worked with his dad installing flooring for Cooper's Floor Covering. He worked during college at Jordan River National Fish Hatchery in Elmira.

Scott was a fun loving, caring and compassionate person. He was a loving fiancÃ©, son, brother, uncle, godfather, friend and just all around great person.

Surviving Scott is his fiancÃ© Rachel Frey, his dogs Pearl and Ridley; his father, Michael Cooper; his mom, Lorrie Meduna; sister, Stephanie (Carl) Carie; brother, Stephen (Megan Powell) Cooper; nieces, Jacqueline and Alexandra Carie and Jasmine Powell; his grandmother, Jacqueline Cooper; grandfather, Fred (Kathy Tibbets) Meduna; his aunts, Penny (Gary) Kriesch, Shannon (Pat) Rooney, Julie Cooper, Julie (Kirk) Phillips, Kathy (Greg) Luedtke; his uncles, Ken Cooper, Barry Cooper and Jeff Cooper; and numerous cousins.

Scott is preceded in death by his nephew, Ethan Carie; grandfather, George Cooper; his grandmother, Elaine Meduna; his aunt, Sally Hicks; his uncles, Tim Cooper and Kurt Cooper; and his cousin, Nicole Cooper.

We will have a visitation for Scott from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. We will celebrate Scott's life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Scott's fiancÃ©, Rachel Frey and their two dogs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington, Michigan.