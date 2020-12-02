Scott Roy Preston, age 59, of Ludington, formerly of Lansing, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Scott was born on April 30, 1961, at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing, the son of Lee LeRoy and Judy Marlene Preston. He married Rae Marie Tiltman on August 25, 1984, at the Fenton Gazebo in Genesee County. Scott graduated from Everett High School with the class of 1979. He attended Grand Valley State University on a football scholarship, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. He was also a charter member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Scott was a Corrections Officer at Oaks Correctional Facility for 25 years, finally retiring in 2014.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, NASCAR races, trying out new recipes, spending time laughing with family, and playing loads of video games with his brother and friend group.

Scott is survived by his wife, Rae Marie Preston; children, Ariel Kai and Alexandria Scot Preston; brother, Mike (Penny) Preston; nephews, Mick and Joshua Preston; and his in-laws, Joseph Tiltman, Kraig (Jill) Tiltman, Todd (Penny) Tiltman, and nephews, Travis and Tyler Tiltman.

Besides his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Pamela Tiltman.

For the safety of Scott's friends and family, a gathering for his memorial will be announced by the family at a later date.

