It is with great sadness the Blakeslee family of Manistee must announce the passing of Shirley Ann Blakeslee, 98, who died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Shirley lived a wonderful life, born in Kaleva in 1922 and moving to Manistee with husband Robert (Bob) in 1963 where she resided at home until her passing. As per her request cremation has taken place and she will be laid in rest along with her husband of nearly 50 years who preceded her in death in 1995 next to her mother, father, and baby sister in Kaleva. A private service for family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley's name may be made to any Special Olympics Organization.

Please share memories of Shirley with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
