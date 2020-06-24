Shirley Ann Bratschi of Manistee, 86, passed away peacefully at home with her beloved husband Robert by her side on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born on May 31, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, Shirley was the daughter of the late Edward and Genevieve Zemke. She graduated from St. Alphonsus Catholic High School.

On Feb. 11, 1956, Shirley married Robert Dale Bratschi and remained together for 64 years.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Dale (Marsha), Mark (Corrin), Leo (Amy), Pamela, Terry (Kristine); she also loved her 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sister-in-law, Richard (Delores) Zemke and Alfred Zemke,

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Elk Rapids with Father Robert J. Zuchowski officiating.

Memorials in Shirley's name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of Michigan

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.