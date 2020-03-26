Shirley Ann Gutowski age 89, of Manistee, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on June 18, 1930 in Detroit, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Mabel (Jensen) Rogers. She was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1948. After graduating from high school, she received her nursing degree and was employed with Mercy Hospital where she worked in surgery up until her marriage to Richard J. Gutowski on June 9, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2010.

She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish in Manistee (St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Shrine Church) where she was very active in the church's Altar Society. Shirley was devoted to her family and her kindness and devotion to those in need was a reflection of her true unselfishness.

Shirley is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Terri and Richard Helminiak of Manistee, four sons and two daughters in-law, Michael Gutowski of Manistee, Timothy and Sandie Gutowski of Interlochen, Patrick Gutowski of Las Vegas, Nevada and Scott and Cathy Gutowski of Lowell, nine grandchildren, Joshua, Bryan (Amy), Jacob (Meghan), Mark, Luke, Jacob, Aaron, Alicia and Amy, four great grandchildren, Sidney, Lexie, Evan and Leah, three sisters and a brother in-law, Thelma Gregg of Ann Arbor, Jane Fortier of Manistee, and Jean and Donald Cameron of Free Soil. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Richard J. Gutowski, her grandson John Gutowski, two sisters and brothers in-law, Sarah and Anthony Slawinski and Grace and Gordon Sciba and by two brothers and a sister in-law, Jack Rogers and Robert "Bud" and Shirley Rogers and by her two brothers in-law, Percy Fortier and Chuck Gregg.

Due to the current public health restrictions, (CDC Guidelines), Governor Whitmer's executive order and the temporary closure of the Divine Mercy Parish in Manistee, a private family ceremony will be held at the Herbert Funeral Home,

in Manistee, burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Shirley, at a later date and time to be announced.

Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation in Shirley's name to , 501 St. Jude Plaza, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

