Shirley Ann Rybicki, 82, of Free Soil, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Oakview Medical Care Facility.

Shirley Benson was born on Nov. 21, 1936, to Harold and Julia Benson. She graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1954. Shirley married Charles Austin in June of 1954. In September of 1991, Shirley was wed to Jerome Rybicki. Last month, they celebrated 28 years together.

Shirley was the office manager for K-Mart Corporation for 25 years, until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church where she served on the Rosary Society and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, where she lead Bingo for many years. Shirley was proud to be a board member for Department of Health and Human Services and Oakview Medical Care Facility.

She could often be found baking, canning, crocheting, gambling, and going on senior bus tours. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Jerome Rybicki; children, Robert (Bonnie) Austin, Cheryl Devers; Jerry (Lori) Austin, and Julie (Sam Seymour) Martz; daughter-in-law, Colleen Austin; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Peplinski; and nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Julia Benson; son, Charles W. Austin; son-in-law, Richard Devers; first husband, Charles Austin; brother Harold Benson Jr.; and brother-in-law, Thomas Peplinski.

A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church with Rev. Daniel DePew presiding. Visitation will be at at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Visitation will also be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakview Medical Care Facility or St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Shirley at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.