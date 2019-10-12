Shirley Ann Rybicki (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Rybicki.
Service Information
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI
49431
(231)-845-9898
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley Ann Rybicki, 82, of Free Soil, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Oakview Medical Care Facility.

Shirley Benson was born on Nov. 21, 1936, to Harold and Julia Benson. She graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1954. Shirley married Charles Austin in June of 1954. In September of 1991, Shirley was wed to Jerome Rybicki. Last month, they celebrated 28 years together.

Shirley was the office manager for K-Mart Corporation for 25 years, until her retirement in 1994. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church where she served on the Rosary Society and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, where she lead Bingo for many years. Shirley was proud to be a board member for Department of Health and Human Services and Oakview Medical Care Facility.

She could often be found baking, canning, crocheting, gambling, and going on senior bus tours. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Jerome Rybicki; children, Robert (Bonnie) Austin, Cheryl Devers; Jerry (Lori) Austin, and Julie (Sam Seymour) Martz; daughter-in-law, Colleen Austin; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Peplinski; and nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Julia Benson; son, Charles W. Austin; son-in-law, Richard Devers; first husband, Charles Austin; brother Harold Benson Jr.; and brother-in-law, Thomas Peplinski.

A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church with Rev. Daniel DePew presiding. Visitation will be at at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Visitation will also be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakview Medical Care Facility or St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Shirley at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.