Stephen Carl Kaminski II, 73, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1946, in Manistee, Michigan, and was the son of the late Stephen Sr. and Marjorie (Fortin) Kaminski.

He was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class 1965. Stephen married Eleanor Elaine Skeans (the daughter of Hubert and Oadie (Glenn) Skeans on Nov. 7, 1969, in Manistee, Michigan. He had worked for the Manistee News Advocate as a child.

He served as a specialist 4th Class in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War, from June 7, 1966 until March 8, 1968. After his release from the army, Stephen was employed with the Hardy Salt Company and retired from AKZO Salt Company in 1995. He was also a bus driver for FiveCAP Headstart, until his medical condition prevented him from working any longer. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and playing golf. He liked spending time with his family and friends, especially the late Gary Bishop and his wife Anita.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor E. Kaminski, of Manistee; his son, Keith Kaminski, of Manistee; and his daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Mike Surrarrer, of Scottville; two grandchildren, Jordan Kaminski and Sarah Kaminski, both of Manistee; five great-grandchildren Natalie, Zooey, Scarlett, Lillian Kaminski and Zaylynn Arkwright, all of Manistee; his three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jean Nowak, Sue and James Magmer, and Debbie and Frank Kawalec, all of Manistee; four brothers, Roger Kaminski, Allan Kaminski and Robert "Paco" Kaminski, all of Manistee, and Donald Kaminski, of Ludington; his brother in-law, Paul Petersen, of Free Soil. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joan Kaminski, on Nov. 24, 2014; his parents, Stephen and Marjorie (Fortin) Kaminski; his in-laws, Hubert and Oadie (Glenn) Skeans; his sisters, Carol Kaminski and Linda Petersen; his brothers, Philip and Ronald Kaminski; his brother-in-law, Thomas Nowak; and his sister-in-law, Lois (Christensen) Kaminski; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sonny and Avis Skeans, Earl "Bud" and Nadine Skeans, Clifford and Sharon Skeans, Morvin Skeans and Joan Skeans.

According to Stephen's wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Final interment of his cremated remains will take place at the Hulbert Township Cemetery in Hulbert, Michigan, at a later date.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.