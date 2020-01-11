Steve Orrie Dean, 62, and Pamela Jean Dean, 56, of Kaleva, died together Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Steve was born Nov. 6, 1957, in Bruce's Crossing, the son of Glen and Fayette (Nickelson) Dean. Pam was born June 15, 1963, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of Pete and Jean (Bogue) Peterson.

Steve was a hard worker who was self-employed. Pam worked as a medical secretary at Tendercare in Manistee and, more recently, as a manager at the Blarney Castle gas station in Brethren.

Steve and Pam kept busy, and shared many common interests. They were avid fishermen who enjoyed being outdoors, especially mushrooming and camping at Rainbow Bend. They also spent time going antiquing and getting lost in a good book. Most of all, Steve and Pam cherished time spent with their family, especially with their grandchildren.

On May 6, 1988, in Bear Lake, Steve and Pam were married. They are survived by: their children, Nikki (Jason) Torrey of Manistee, Keith (Carrie) Dean of Kaleva, and Josh Davis of Grand Rapids; and their grandchildren, Adrian Dean, Jeremiah Torrey, and Alliyiah Torrey.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, Steve is survived by: his siblings, Charlotte (Sam) Duff of Danville, Virginia, Bonnie (Ray) Lenz of Kaleva, Betty (Steve) Davis of Grawn, and Dan (Julie) Dean of Allison, Wisconsin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by: his parents; and his siblings, Bruce Dean, Patsy Barnett, Doris Dean, Lee Dean, Emil Dean, Barbara Mackey, and Clyde Dean.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, Pam is survived by: her parents, Pete and Jean Peterson; and her siblings: Sandra (Matt) Stevens of Buckley and Pete (Antonia) Peterson of Osceola, Indiana.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Big Bear Sportsmans Club in Kaleva. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com