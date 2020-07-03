Steven Douglas Pete, 61, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He was born on May 2, 1959, in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late John J. and Phyllis (Szymarek) Pete. Steve married Debbie Lambert on Nov. 1, 1980, at Norwalk Lutheran Church. He was employed for many years with Ron Kott Masonary. In his younger years Steven enjoyed hunting with his dad and brothers, fishing with his nephews and mushrooming.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Pete of Manistee, Michigan; his daughter, Jennifer Pete of Manistee, Michigan; his son Jesse and Misty Pete of Kaleva, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Noah, McKenzie, Ashlynn, Hunter, Abriahna, Kolt and Remington; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sherry and Irv Utley of Cedar Springs and Debbie and Phil Curtis of Florida; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Kevin and Annette Pete of Texas and David Pete of Manistee. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jeffrey, Bryan and Kenneth Pete; and one granddaughter Morgan Lynn Pete.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Laurie Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday morning one hour prior to the funeral service.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.