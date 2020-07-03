1/
Steven Douglas Pete
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Douglas Pete, 61, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He was born on May 2, 1959, in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late John J. and Phyllis (Szymarek) Pete. Steve married Debbie Lambert on Nov. 1, 1980, at Norwalk Lutheran Church. He was employed for many years with Ron Kott Masonary. In his younger years Steven enjoyed hunting with his dad and brothers, fishing with his nephews and mushrooming.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Pete of Manistee, Michigan; his daughter, Jennifer Pete of Manistee, Michigan; his son Jesse and Misty Pete of Kaleva, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Noah, McKenzie, Ashlynn, Hunter, Abriahna, Kolt and Remington; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sherry and Irv Utley of Cedar Springs and Debbie and Phil Curtis of Florida; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Kevin and Annette Pete of Texas and David Pete of Manistee. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jeffrey, Bryan and Kenneth Pete; and one granddaughter Morgan Lynn Pete.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Laurie Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday morning one hour prior to the funeral service.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved