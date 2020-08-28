Sue Ann Champion of Scottville, Michigan, formerly of Ravenna, Michigan, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21 2020 at home with her husband and daughter. She was 62 years old. She was born Dec. 11, 1957 in Muskegon, Michigan to George and Lois Townsend. She was married to Mark Champion on May 23, 1981 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Muskegon, Michigan. Sue graduated from Ravenna High School class of 1976. She also attended Butterworth School of Nursing (1979), Ferris State University (Registered Nurse, 1989), and University of Texas (WOCN, 2006). With a career in nursing she served her community for over 30 years at Muskegon General, Memorial Medical Center and West Shore Hospital. Recently, she became an adjunct professor at West Shore Community College School of Nursing. She also enjoyed creating handmade cards, board games, reading, caring for animals and spending time with friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Lois Townsend; and sister, Leigh Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Mark Champion; son, Andrew Champion; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Champion; daughter, Bethany Champion; sister, Pamela Townsend; and countless other family, friends and loved ones.

Her memory will live on in the love and generosity she poured into her relationships, patients, students and community. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local TNR (Trap, Neuter, Release) program for feral cats, the Humane Society or the nursing program at West Shore Community College.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Details of the event will be circulated in advance for all to attend.

