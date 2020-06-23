Sue Ann Lee Makinen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends, on March 24, 2020.

Sue Ann was born in Manistee, on Sept. 2, 1937, to Robert C. Bailey and Susan (Finner) Bailey. She graduated from Manistee High School in 1955 and went on to further her education at the Milwaukee Institute of Business. After graduation, Sue Ann had a career as a secretary for Consumers Power and C&O Railway.

Sue Ann married Richard Lee in 1962, and he preceded her in death in 1986. Upon Richard's death, she worked as a preschool teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church and as a secretary to the director of nursing at Medical Care in Manistee. Sue Ann also was a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher for many years. In 2007, she married John P. Makinen. Sue Ann was a fun-loving person, whose laughter could fill up a room. She had an adventurous streak and was willing to go to the heavy metal concerts where her son Andy worked, attend NASCAR races and travel extensively. But primarily Sue Ann was devoted to her family, her friends and her church. It was in those that she found and gave the most comfort. She will be greatly missed.

Sue Ann is survived by her husband, John, and her wonderful son, Andrew Lee (Stephanie Watson). Other survivors include her niece Barbara (Roger) Johnson, niece Nanette Cooper, niece Amelia (Ronald) Chapko, nephew Tim (Jean) Krause, niece Jane (Jim) Bialik, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Additionally, she is survived by three stepsons, John W. Makinen, Tim (Dusty) Makinen and Mike (Ann) Makinen, as well as numerous step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved brothers, Robert C. Bailey and David L. Bailey, and their wives, Barbara and Electra Bailey, respectively.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Rev. Dennis Rahn officiating. The family will be at the church one hour prior to the service to receive friends.

At 5 p.m., the celebration of Sue Ann's life will be continued at the Lion's Pavilion at First Street Beach (One of Sue Ann's favorite places). Everyone is welcome. Please bring your own beverages, food will be provided. Memorials in Sue Ann's name can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 420 Oak St., Manistee, MI 49660. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.