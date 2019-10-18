Hastings-Druscilla Sue Babcock, 86, of Hastings, Michigan, passed away at the Legacies Assisted Living in Caledonia, Michigan, on Oct. 12, 2019.

Sue was born in Hastings, Michigan, on Jan. 18, 1933, the daughter of the late Donna Wilkins (Welton) and Edward Harrington. She graduated in 1950 from Hastings Schools.

On July 12, 1969, Sue married her true soulmate, Donald Gordon Babcock at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Hastings, Michigan. They enjoyed an adventurous 46 years together. Sue was a soft-hearted, kind-spoken, devoted mother, an amazing partner in marriage, wonderful sister and had a never wavering faith for our Lord. Throughout her life, she worked at Tyden Seal Company, E.W. Bliss, Steelcase, Hastings Manufacturing, and Northern Lights Realty. When all the children were grown, Sue and Don made their permanent retirement home up north at Camp "Sue-Don" in Brethren, Michigan. They had traveled numerous trips all over the U.S. and for a short time had a home in Mobile, Alabama, finally settling back in Hastings their last few years.

Sue is survived by sons, Ray (Rose) James, George James, Charlie (Julie) James, Rick James, Randy James; daughters, Joni (Mike) Mezeske, Tammy (John) Benjamin, Mary (J.R.) Klinge, Patricia (David) McCarson; sisters, Pat Leckrone and Joyce Cruttenden Phelan; 24 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Babcock; sisters, Jane Sanborn, Jean Kimmel, Priscilla Phelan; and son, Gordon Babcock.

The family would like to especially thank Legacies Assisted Living of Caledonia for their amazing love and care.

A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, service at 11:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow at Emmanuel Episcopal Church; 315 W. Center Street; Hastings, MI 49058. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.