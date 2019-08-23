Susan Ann (Gannon) Lindeman age 65 of Manistee, Michigan, died Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 27, 1954 in Manistee, Michigan and was the daughter of the late Clyde L. and Margaret L. (Kraus) Gannon. Sue was a graduate of Manistee Catholic Central High School with the Class of 1972. She married Dennis W. Lindeman on August 16, 1974 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee.

Sue was a Registered Pharmacy Technician, who during her working career was employed at Erickson's Pharmacy, The Apothecary Shoppe and most recent with Family Fare Pharmacy. Sue was also an active public guardian and conservator in the three county area of Manistee, Mason and Benzie counties. Her passion for Halloween was evident in her decorating and celebrating with her annual Halloween extravaganza. Another passion of Sue's was kayaking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Lindeman of Manistee, her daughter and son in-law, Kim and Chris Hansen of Ludington, her son and daughter in-law, Josh and Robin Lindeman of Madison, Maine, five grandchildren; Devan, Dylan, Holly, Henry and Gannon, her two great grandchildren; Cullen and Quinton, her three sister's and brother's in-law, Kathleen (Cookie) and William Friedrich of Manistee, Roxann and James Holstad of Indianapolis, Indiana and Marijane and Randy Duke of Temperance, MI. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Gannon in 1960.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life and memorial service will take place on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor George Butler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday morning, one hour prior to the services.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangement.