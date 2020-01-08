Susan K. Fritz, 67, of Manistee, died Dec. 31, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1952, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of the late Charles Max and Verna Althea (Hickok) Fritz. She attended Williamston High School.

Susan was resident manager at Harbor View Apartments in Manistee. She enjoyed watching movies and computer gaming.

She is survived by her brother, Gary A. Fritz; nephew, Adam J. Fritz; and niece, Jessica M. Teague.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Randall Charles Fritz and Timothy Brian Fritz.

No services are planned at this time. Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.