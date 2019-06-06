Susan Marie Holman, 66, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Onekama, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

She was born Dec. 23, 1952, in Wyandotte, the daughter of Donald and Barbara (Shearer) Holman.

Susan studied art and horticulture in college. She enjoyed quiet moments spent tending to her beautiful gardens, and she had a passion for creating beautiful works of art. She cherished time spent Up North with her family. Susan saw the beauty in life, and her memory will live on in her paintings and her lovely flowers. She will be missed.

Susan is survived by: her father, Donald Holman of Onekama; her sisters, Dianne Holman of Okemos, Elizabeth "Betsy" (David) Webb of Manistee, Lynn Chambers of North Ft. Myers, Fla., and Joan (Joe) Peltier of Toledo, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com