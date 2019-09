Suzann (Masty) Hersch, 67, of Flint, died Sept. 9, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at noon located at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.