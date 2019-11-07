Suzanne Bosschem Kuechenmeister

Suzanne Bosschem Kuechenmeister, 80, of Trussville, Alabam, passed peacefully Nov. 4 2019, surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be on Nov. 25, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 6704 Deerfoot Parkway, Clay, Alabama. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m.

She was preceded in death by Andrew and Lorraine Bosschem.

She is survived by loving husband of 54 years, Craig Kuechenmeister; daughter, Mary (Shelby) Lee (Ray); her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Ginny Bosschem, of Manistee, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Lori Ann Brooks; and son, John Paul, Sheli and Todd Griswold; and sons, Nathan and Drew, Cindy Bogan (Art), Diana Seevers, Kurt Busse (Michelle).

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Collie Rescue Foundation c/o Mary Seubert, 1519 3rd Avenue, Coloma, WI 54930; or Jimmie Hale Mission, 3420 2nd Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35222.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 7, 2019
