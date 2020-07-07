Sydney Jade Riggs,18, of Manistee, died Saturday morning July 4, 2020 from injuries received in an automobile accident.

She was born in Manistee on Feb. 14, 2002 and was a 2020 graduate of Casman Academy. Sydney was an avid bicycle rider and enjoyed painting. She was employed by McDonald' s in Manistee.

Surviving are her parents DeAnna Jenae Riggs and Joe Rakoski, of Manistee; her brother Anthony Riggs, of Manistee; her grandpa; Dan Riggs (Sheila Kotecki) and her very good friend Adrienne Steffens.

Private family services will be held.

Please visit Sydney's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory or photo. Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.